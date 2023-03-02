Photo Release

March 2, 2023 To phaseout or not?: Sen. Nancy Binay presses transportation officials on their plans for public utility vehicles (PUVs) whose operators would fail to comply with the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program's consolidation requirement. During the hearing of the Committee on Public Services on Thursday, March 2, 2023, Binay called out officials for seemingly beating around the bush about stopping the operations of traditional and dilapidated jeepneys. "You are trying to sweet-talk us that 'It's not a phaseout but a consolidation.' But the mere fact that they won't be able to comply with the consolidation, technically, you are phasing them out," Binay said in mixed Filipino and English. Following public clamor, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board extended to December its June 30 deadline for PUV operators to join or set up a cooperative or corporation in replacing their old jeepneys to modern units. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)