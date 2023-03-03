Photo Release

March 3, 2023 Better salary scale for gov’t social workers: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada seeks to amend the Magna Carta for Public Social Workers in hope of providing for a better salary scale for government social workers who he says are overburdened and underpaid. In filing Senate Bill No. 1922, Estrada said those passionately working hard to alleviate poverty and provide care and comfort to those in need are the ones stricken with poverty, are overworked, and are less appreciated. “It is for this reason that we wanted to extend care, assistance, and appreciation to the Filipino social workers including those whose services are engaged through job orders or contracts of services by mandating the increase of their salary in accordance with the existing law on the salary scale of government employees,” Estrada said. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)