Photo Release

March 6, 2023 Women's Month at the Department of Agriculture: Senator Cynthia Villar and DA Senior Usec Domingo Panganiban leads the ribbon cutting of the exhibit featuring women's products and weavers during the Women's Month celebration kick-off at the Department of Agriculture. Joining them are Romanian Ambassador Raduha Dana Matache and DA-GAD Focal Points System Vice Chairperson Annray Villota Rivera