Photo Release

March 6, 2023 Giving more teeth to MTRCB: Sen. Robinhood Padilla presides over the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media's public hearing Monday, March 6, 2023 on several measures which seek to enhance the capabilities, mandate, and organizational structure of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) and to regulate video and online games and outdoor media. In seeking to update the powers and mandate of the MTRCB, Padilla sought the position of concerned agencies on: the extension of the term of the chairperson, vice chairperson and board members of the agency, and flexibility in spending the agency's income; expanding the MTRCB's mandate to include movies and television programs in streaming and online platforms; and, the amendment of quasi-judicial functions and additional powers of the MTRCB, such as hearing of administrative cases. He said it is the committee’s intention “for the MTRCB to uphold their mandate for the intelligent and responsible viewing of every Filipino family.” (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)