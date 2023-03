Photo Release

March 6, 2023 Quezon City: Following the Senate’s third and final reading approval of the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act (Senate Bill No. 1604), learners nationwide will soon have access to well-systematized tutorial sessions and well-designed intervention plans that will address pandemic-related learning loss, Senator Win Gatchalian said. 05 Mar 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN