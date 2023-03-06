Photo Release

March 6, 2023 Digital inclusion vital in empowering people, communities: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda led the launching of e-Governance and Wi-Fi sites in 150 barangays in Sibalom, Antique, together with Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy, and other officials of DICT and the University of Antique (UA). The event was held last March 3, 2023 at UA Sibalom campus. The project aims to ensure the convenience and availability of internet services in different UA campuses and other parts of the province, including indigenous community areas.