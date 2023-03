Photo Release

March 6, 2023 Pia expresses sympathy on the death of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Ragay Degamo: Senator Pia S. Cayetano expresses sympathy on the death of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Ragay Degamo: "my life has been enriched to know somebody like him. But it also brings me a lot of sadness that this person will no longer walk with us on this earth, walk with us in our country."