Photo Release

March 6, 2023 Pia: the Senate looks to the Constitution for guidance and to execute what the Charter says: Members of the Senate look to the Constitution not just for guidance, but to execute what the Charter says, stressed Senator Pia S. Cayetano in her manifestation on SBN 1894, 'An Act Strengthening Professionalism and Promoting the Continuity of Policies and Modernization Initiatives in the Armed Forces of the Philippines.' The bill had been declared an urgent measure by the President and was approved on third reading by the Senate on Monday.