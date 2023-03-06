Photo Release

March 6, 2023 A man of humble beginnings, humble stature: Sen. Pia Cayetano honors the late Nagros Oriental Gov. Roel Ragay Degamo who was shot several times by unidentified men in an attack at his residence in Pamplona, Negros Oriental last March 4, 2023. Cayetano said she was impressed with Degamo’s humility “not just his humble beginnings, but his humble stature and how he carried himself.” She said the slain governor was very happy in supporting her initiatives on sports for peace and sports for youth development. “I am grateful that in my own way, I have been enriched, my life has been enriched to know somebody like him. But it also brings me a lot of sadness that this person will no longer walk with us on this earth, walk with us in our country. And to continue to be able to share all the good things that he has done, that is now in our hands, that there would be more public servants like him and that we who have known him can continue to support his legacy now that he is no longer with us,” Cayetano said in her manifestation Monday, March 6, 2023. (Senate PRIB Photos)