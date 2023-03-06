Photo Release

March 6, 2023 Hontiveros supports passage of ARAL Bill: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros expresses her support for the passage of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1604 or the Academic and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act on third and final reading Monday, March 6, 2023. Hontiveros also requested that she be made co-author of SBN 1604 which seeks to establish the ARAL program to ensure that learners who did not enroll from 2020 to 2021 or during the height of the pandemic and are lagging academically would be tutored in math, languages and sciences to make up for the learning loss. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)