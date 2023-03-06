Photo Release

March 6, 2023 Ending the culture of impunity: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva strongly condemns the senseless murders committed against Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and eight other civilians as he urges law enforcement agencies to do everything in their power to ensure that these criminals will know the full extent of the law. During the plenary session Monday, March 6, 2023, Villanueva called for a prompt, impartial and efficient investigation and prosecution of cases for the benefit of all the slain victims. “To the families and constituents of Gov. Degamo and others, whose families are victims of this senseless killings, we are one with you in demanding justice. We, likewise, offer our full support to our law enforcement agencies to take the necessary actions to ensure that the rule of law will be upheld. (Senate PRIB photos)