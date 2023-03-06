Photo Release

March 6, 2023 Unwavering commitment to Filipinos: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go calls on public officials not to waver on their commitment to the public amid the spate of political killings in the country. Go made the call during the plenary session Monday, March 6, 2023 as he extended his heartfelt condolences not only to the family of the late Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo but also to the relatives of the eight other victims. He urged each and every elected official to be more steadfast and be more committed to do their sworn duties for the country and the Filipino people. “Gov. Degamo is an inspiration to all of us to do everything we can as public servants and while we still can,” Go said (Voltaire Domingo / Senate PRIB)