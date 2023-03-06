Photo Release

March 6, 2023 Killers must be brought to justice: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. on Monday, March 6, 2023 delivers an emotional manifestation denouncing the brutal murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight of his constituents last March 4, 2023. “Mr. President, the recent assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo is truly the height of atrocity. The brazenness of these attacks is as revolting as it is enraging,” Revilla said. He also called for the swift response of law enforcement authorities to apprehend the criminals and to ensure that they will be brought to answer for their crimes. “For the families who have been orphaned and left behind, hold on to our promise that we will be with you seeking justice,” Revilla added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)