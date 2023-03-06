Photo Release

March 6, 2023 A committed public servant: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri condemns the murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and expressed his sincere sympathies and condolences to his bereaved family. During Monday’s plenary session, March 6, 2023, Zubiri described Degamo as a "hardworking civil servant" who left a legacy of service, discipline and humility. "He was a well-loved leader, winning his people’s trust and confidence in consecutive runs for the gubernatorial seat. And though his death was senseless, the fact that he spent his last moments on earth opening his home and attending to his constituents is telling of the kind of man he was—a truly committed public servant," the Senate President said. (Senate PRIB)