Photo Release

March 7, 2023 BuCor delays relocation to Masungi: Sen. Nancy Binay on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 presides over the public hearing of the Committee on Tourism on enduring issues negatively impacting the Masungi Georeserve such as land-grabbing, illegal logging and quarrying. "Masungi plays a crucial role in our conservation efforts. Being at the forefront of efforts to conserve, restore and improve the environment, Masungi provides us with a template of how we can tackle the very urgent issue of climate change," Binay said. Executives from the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) also attended the hearing to discuss plans in delaying the agency's development and relocation at the Masungi Georeserve pending studies of possible adverse environmental and ecological impacts in the area. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)