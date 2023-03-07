Photo Release

March 7, 2023 Protect our forest rangers: Sen. Risa Hontiveros deplores the harassment and attacks on the country’s forest rangers who were just carrying out their duties in protecting the environment. During the first public inquiry of the Committee on Tourism on the issues hounding the Masungi Georeserve Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Hontiveros bared that at least 13 Department of Environment and Natural Resources personnel were killed in the earnest pursuit of performing their duties within the last six years. “Threats to their lives are real. With this in mind, outside the matter of the Bureau of Corrections and its plans in the Masungi, it would serve as well to be reminded that people and our rich natural environment are our country’s invaluable natural resources,” Hontiveros pointed out. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)