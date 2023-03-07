Photo Release

March 7, 2023 Dela Rosa eyes stiffer anti-hazing penalties: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa believes that lapses in the implementation and observance of Republic Act (RA) No. 11053 or the Anti-hazing Act of 2018 were the reason why fraternity hazing still exists. Dela Rosa, during the public hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights on the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig due to hazing Tuesday, March 7, 2023, pointed out that the anti-hazing law has been amended a number of times since it was enacted in 1995, and as long as the law is not implemented and observed properly, hazing will continue. “But if we will amend the law again, I believe stiffer penalties should be imposed on schools that will fail to implement it, as well as on fraternities, sororities and other organizations that will continue with hazing practices,” Dela Rosa said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)