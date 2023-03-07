Photo Release

March 7, 2023 Bleak future for hazing suspects: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla expresses his regret for the individuals arrested for the fatal hazing of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig. Attending the Committee on Justice and Human Rights' hearing on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Padilla said he is saddened over the possibility that the suspects -- who are young adults and students -- would spend the prime of their lives in jail for their role in the crime. He then got a commitment from Adamson University officials to extend help to the suspects even as he reminded them of their role as second parents to all the school's students. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)