Photo Release

March 7, 2023 Senate extends support to Turkey and Syria: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo sponsors Senate Resolution No. 480 expressing the profound sympathies of the Senate to the victims and families affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria. “Let us demonstrate our commitment to the values of compassion, empathy and friendship that bind us together as a global community,” Tulfo said in his sponsorship speech during Tuesday’s plenary session, March 7, 2023. “The people of Turkey and Syria are our friends and allies, and we stand with them in their time of need. We may not have the intensive physical capacity to provide aid but nonetheless, we must extend our support in every possible way we can, no matter how big or small,” he added. Tulfo also commended the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) for their unwavering and continued efforts in giving aid to the sheltered and repatriated Filipinos. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)