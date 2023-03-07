Photo Release

March 7, 2023 ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva hails the exemplary achievement of Filipina nurse and international marathon runner Julie Uychiat, who dominated 4 out of 7 races in the 2023 World Marathon Challenge. In his sponsorship speech Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Villanueva pointed out that the feat of Uychiat elevated the stature of Filipinas in sports and proved that with discipline, dedication, and commitment, the bounds to achieve one’s dreams are limitless. “Nurse Julie represents not only Filipino nurses worldwide but every overseas Filipinos, excelling in a unique manner of engagement in their respective fields of expertise. Indeed, Nurse Julie epitomizes a woman running the world, literally and figuratively,” Villanueva said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)