Photo Release

March 7, 2023 Preventing damage from nature’s wrath: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., expressing his sympathies and condolences to the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey, Syria and even some parts of Lebanon, stresses the importance of preparedness in times of crisis. As chairperson of the Committee on Public Works, Revilla vowed to ensure that government agencies and instrumentalities will be the solid foundation on which the Filipinos could depend on when disaster strikes. “We join our affected brothers and sisters in praying that they will be able to rise from the rubble and start anew. Let us pray that they will be given strength so that, despite the trial they are experiencing, they will be able to rise again,” Revilla said in his co-sponsorship speech Tuesday, March 7, 2023. “The people can only be reassured if we can assure them that we are doing everything we can to prevent this tragic event from happening. We know that ‘nature always wins.’ However, although we cannot prevent disaster, we can prevent its damage,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)