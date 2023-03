Photo Release

March 7, 2023 Pia lauds international marathoner Julie Uychiat: 'keep breaking down barriers': "To do seven marathons in seven different continents in seven days, and to finish the last four at number one, is just simply amazing." Senator Pia S. Cayetano was all praises for Filipina long distance runner Julie Uychiat, the first Filipina to finish the World Marathon Challenge. Uychiat was feted for her accomplishment at the Senate on Tuesday, March 7.