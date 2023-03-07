Photo Release



Committee hearing: "Kagaya ng aming chairman, nothing personal with the school. You have produced a lot of great graduates, ‘yung eskwelahan niyo napakagaling. Pero for this particular case, for this particular hearing, for this particular purpose, kailangan ma-establish natin ‘yung facts dito...So tanungin kita ulit, ‘yung ginagawa ninyo na policy that you do not recognize any fraternity in your school campus is… it’s tantamount to saying that wala kaming pakialam sa inyo, mga fraternity. But you know of the existence of these fraternities in the school." - Sen Bato to Adamson Student Affairs director Atty. Jan Nelin Navallasca.

March 7, 2023 hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights joint with the Committee on Public Order on the death of Adamson student John Matthew Salilig due to hazing