Photo Release

March 7, 2023 Legarda promotes enhanced cultural policy: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda defends Senate Bill No. 1841 under Committee Report No. 21 which will amend the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009. During the period of interpellation on Tuesday’s plenary session, March 7, 2023, Legarda, when asked about the purpose of the bill, said the main objective of the measure is to amend Republic Act 10066. ”SBN 1841 is an act strengthening the conservation and protection of our national cultural heritage through an enhanced cultural policy heritage education and cultural mapping program and it amends Republic Act No. 10066 or the 2009 National Cultural Heritage Act,” Legarda said. “This fundamentally includes the idea and the concept of cultural mapping into the 2009 law, so it has been 13 years. And there are also two provisions which are not clearly stipulated in the National Cultural Heritage Act and these are the site lines and the participation of local government units (LGUs) in designating cultural sites,” she added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)