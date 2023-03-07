Photo Release

March 7, 2023 Pimentel seeks clarification on SBN 1841: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during Tuesday's plenary session March 7, 2023, seeks clarification from Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda regarding a provision in Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1841 that introduces the concept of visual sightline as part of the effort to enhance mapping of cultural properties. According to Pimentel, it seems that the concept goes beyond cultural mapping and even gives the National Commission on Culture and the Arts additional power. Legarda, sponsor of SBN 1841, which seeks to strengthen the conservation and protection of Philippine cultural heritage through cultural mapping, explained that sightlines are part of cultural mapping and in doing cultural mapping it includes those present or seen in the core and buffer zones of a particular site. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)