Photo Release

March 7, 2023 Zubiri hands over resolution to Turkish Ambassador: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (9th from left) hands over a Senate resolution to Turkish Ambassador to the Philippines Niyazi Evren Akyol and his delegation Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Senate Resolution No. 49 expresses the Upper Chamber’s profound sympathy and sincere condolences to the earthquake casualties in Turkey and Syria. “Inshallah, the day will come when you will rise from all these devastations….will rise from the ashes and will create an even stronger society in Turkey,” Zubiri said. He said each senator had donated from their own funds to help the earthquake casualties. Also in photo are Sen. Win Gatchalian, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Senators Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Sherwin Gatchalian, Risa Hontiveros and Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito. (Photo by Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)