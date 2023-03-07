Photo Release

March 7, 2023 Cayetano backs inclusion of sightline in cultural mapping: Sen. Pia Cayetano expresses her support for the inclusion of the sightline provision in Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1841, which seeks to strengthen the conservation and protection of Philippine cultural heritage through cultural mapping. According to Cayetano, Congress should come up with a provision that would clearly include visual sightline in cultural mapping and preservation in order to prevent the repeat Torre De Manila case which involves a 49-story residential building that ruined the sightline of the historic Rizal Monument. “I support this provision (visual sightlines) because we defended it all the way to the Supreme Court and it is high time that we make it clear so this (Torre de Manila case) does not happen anymore,” Cayetano said Tuesday, March 7, 2023.(Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)