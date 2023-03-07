Photo Release

March 7, 2023 Go lauds marathoner Uychiat: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, co-sponsors Senate Resolution No. 50 Tuesday, March 7, 2023 congratulating and commending Julie Uychiat for being the first Filipina to finish the World Marathon Challenge, winning four of the seven marathons in the 2023 edition. Go said Uychiat’s journey in the grueling competition inspired Filipinos to believe that they can achieve their goals and dreams through hard work and dedication. “As chairman of the Committee on Sports let me reiterate my steadfast commitment to our Filipino athletes in always ensuring that their rights and welfare are always on the forefront of my priorities,” Go said. (Voltaire F Domingo /Senate PRIB)