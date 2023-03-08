Photo Release

March 8, 2023 Ensure timely release of salaries of PNPA faculty: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito asks the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) to take good care of its faculty and ensure that they receive their salaries and benefits on time. During the public hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Wednesday, March 8, 2023 on bills seeking to amend Republic Act No. 6975, otherwise known as the Department of Interior and Local Government Act, Ejercito bared that he received information that many PNPA professors are leaving the academy due to incessant delays of their salaries and benefits. “Tell us. What's the problem? We would like to help you. Is it the budget? Why do the professors leave?” Ejercito asked. The Philippine National Police assured the committee that the delays and non-payment of salaries and benefits of the faculty have already been resolved since the PNPA is under the PNP. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)