Photo Release

March 8, 2023 Dela Rosa tackles bills strengthening the PNP: Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chairperson Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa leads the public hearing Wednesday, March 8, 2023 on three proposed measures seeking to amend Republic Act No. 6975, or the Department of Interior and Local Government Act of 1990 which created the Philippine National Police (PNP). The proposed measures aim to strengthen and restructure the PNP and create additional police offices to ensure the effective discharge of their duties. Dela Rosa underscored the need for the PNP to undergo structural changes amid the emergence of modern crimes, rapid increase in population and growing number of police personnel. “As a member of this Senate and chair of this committee, I hope to be of service to strengthen the institution I once was a member of. Trust that the Senate is committed to enacting legislation that will serve and protect the welfare of those who have sworn to serve and protect the Filipino people,” Dela Rosa, former PNP chief, said. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)