Photo Release

March 8, 2023 Pia honors her former 'boss': the late Roberto V. Ongpin: Co-sponsoring the resolution honoring the late Roberto V. Ongpin (RVO), Senator Pia S. Cayetano recalled how it was like working for the renowned business leader: 'RVO was a tough and demanding boss…I learned from him to keep on trying, to never leave any stone unturned, to keep on exploring how you can get the job done.'