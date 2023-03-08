Photo Release

March 8, 2023 Jinggoy defers nominations, ad interim appointments of Foreign Affairs officials: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada leads the Commission on Appointments' (CA) Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing Wednesday, March 8, 2023 on the nominations of Bienvenido Tejano as Ambassador to Papua New Guinea and Manuel Antonio Javier Teehankee as the country’s representative to the World Trade Organization based in Geneva, Switzerland. This was the second confirmation hearing for Tejano and the third confirmation proceeding for Teehankee. The committee also tackled for the first time the ad interim appointments of Rodillo Catalan, career minister, and Joyce Camacho, Foreign Service Officer Class-1. After an executive session, the committee decided to defer the deliberations on the nominations of Tejano and Teehankee, as well as the ad interim appointments of the two other Department of Foreign Affairs officials. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)