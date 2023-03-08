Photo Release

March 8, 2023 Review integrity of infrastructures in PH: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 presides over the public hearing of the Committee on Public Works (joint with the Committees on Local Government and Finance) on measures seeking to improve the National Building Code and to review if the country's buildings and structures are compliant to it. Revilla noted that because there is a rising incidence of national disasters, such as earthquakes and typhoons, it is high time to assess existing building policies and laws to ensure that they are still relevant to the times. “There are unfortunate instances that we cannot avoid and they can happen at any given time. There is an urgent need for decent policies and proper enforcement of the law. It is better to prepare for disasters instead of panicking after they happened,” Revilla said in a mix of English and Filipino. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)