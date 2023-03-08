Photo Release

March 8, 2023 Prevention is better than cure: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go urges officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways and other concerned building officials to always be one step ahead of disasters and make sure that communities remain safe and disaster resilient. During the hearing of the Committee on Public Works Wednesday, March 8, 2023, on proposed resolutions calling for an audit and review of buildings and structures in full compliance with the National Building Code, Go underscored the need to review and update the National Building Code and keep the country’s laws in tune with the times. “Prevention is better than cure. Let us not wait for a disaster to happen before we act,” Go said in Filipino. (File photo/Senate PRIB)