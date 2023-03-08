Photo Release

March 8, 2023 Institutionalizing DTI’s one town, one product program: Sen. Mark A. Villar sponsors a measure which seeks to institutionalize the One Town, One Product (OTOP) program of the Department of Trade and Industry during the plenary session Wednesday, March 8, 2023. In his sponsorship speech, Villar stressed that Senate Bill 1594 or the OTOP Bill would champion the culture, history, and traditions of communities through their products and services and, at the same time, would boost the economic growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Philippines. “Clearly Mr. President, this only proves that with our country’s natural resources, we can create quality goods and products, which characterize our creative culture with home grown talents, artisans, and craftsmen. Indeed, truly proudly Filipino,” Villar said. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)