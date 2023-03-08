Photo Release

March 8, 2023 Women in innovation and technology: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda stresses the important role women will play in innovation and technology Wednesday, March 8, 2023. In her privilege speech coinciding with the celebration of the International Women’s Day, Legarda said she believes women would take a lead in inventing mechanisms and the means to keep the homes humming in the midst of calamities and challenges. “It just means something simple. The challenges of our times are interconnected and overcoming them requires the strength of all arms and the collective mind. If women are left out of this, we will not be able to get to the other side,” Legarda said. She said the United Nations’ chosen theme for 2023, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” is appropriate and fresh. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)