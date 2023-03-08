Photo Release

March 8, 2023 Interpellation resumes on SB 1841: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during the plenary session Wednesday, March 8, 2023, continues his interpellation on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1841 which seeks to amend the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 in a bid to strengthen the conservation and protection of Philippine cultural heritage through cultural mapping. Pimentel sought clarification on some of the provisions of the proposed measure including several terms used in the bill. “I am happy with the response Mr. President. We will be able to define all the terms which need clarification or definition. It's really a complex law,” Pimentel told Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, sponsor of the measure. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)