Photo Release

March 9, 2023 ‘All women are superwomen’: Marking the International Day of Women, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri pays tribute to “all women, who are all superwomen” and their importance in society, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. “I just want to put on record that the 19th Congress possibly has the most number of lady senators. I have not seen this much women; we have seven lady senators in the 19th Congress, who are all capable, strong, competent leaders,” Zubiri said while presiding the plenary session. Incumbent lady senators include Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Senators Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Grace Poe, Risa Hontiveros, Imee Marcos, and Cynthia Villar. To celebrate women’s month, the Senate will be holding activities headed by its Gender and Development Focal Point. Among the activities lined up are gender-centered film showing, Women Tiktokers Awards, One BIllion Rising Dance Mob, door décor contest, fun run, livelihood trainings, seminars, and a concert. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)