Photo Release

March 9, 2023 Preventing misconceptions: Sen. Win Gatchalian leads the second hybrid public hearing of the Committee on Ways and Means on several measures seeking to promote a just, equitable, impartial and nationally-consistent real property valuation Thursday, March 9, 2023. During the hearing, Gatchalian emphasized the need to scrutinize and explain the benefits of Senate Bill Nos. 314, 693, 897, 1018, 1478 and House Bill No. 6558 to the public so that misconceptions will be avoided. “We don’t want the fake news to overpower the benefits of this law… It is very important that we cover all the issues and be transparent in tackling the issues,” Gatchalian said. (Voltaire Domingo / Senate PRIB)