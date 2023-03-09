Photo Release

March 9, 2023 Better coordination equals better citizen engagement: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva expresses his gratitude to the leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives who have shown the importance and power of unity and teamwork between the two houses. Villanueva, in his message during the signing of a memorandum of agreement on the collaborative program called the eCongress Thursday, March 9, 2023, said since the opening of the 19th Congress, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez already showed the power of synergy and instilled into each and every member of the legislature the power of teamwork and importance of unity. “Now there is better coordination between the two houses. Better coordination equals better citizen engagement,” Villanueva said. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)