Photo Release

March 9, 2023 Congress launches eCongress website: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri during the launching of the eCongress website Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the National Museum, says the project is a landmark initiative that will launch the legislative department “into the future of strengthened partnership” between the Senate and the House of Representatives. Zubiri said the COVID-19 pandemic stressed the need to take advantage of digital technologies to make legislative proceedings much easier and much more efficient. “We learned that we cannot afford to be resistant to new ways of working, not if we want to continue fulfilling our mandate to the people. We of course, hold our proud Congressional traditions very dearly but we also have to adapt and innovate wherever and whenever it is called for. We cannot be a Congress that is trapped in amber, archaic and irrelevant. We have to be dynamic, forward-looking and forward-moving. That is the only way we can genuinely be responsive to our people’s needs,” Zubiri said. Zubiri was joined by fellow Senate leaders led by Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito, House of Representatives' Senior Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Majority Leader Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe, Rep. Tobias “Toby” Tiangco, Rep. Jose “Joboy” Aquino II, Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr., and House of Representatives' Secretary-General Reginald Velasco. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)