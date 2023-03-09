Photo Release



Public hearing: "Gusto nating palakasin iyong disciplinary mechanism ng PNP by empowering the commanders, the disciplinary authorities, whatever level, na puwede niyang i-hold iyong kanyang tao kagaya ng isang sundalo na i-stockade, ikulong iyong tao na gumawa ng kalokohan regardless kung may na-file na kaso o wala. Regardless kung beyond reglementary period or hindi, pag alam niya na may ginawang kalokohan iyong tao niya, puwede niyang ikulong." - Sen Bato Dela Rosa

LOOK: Photos from the March 8, 2023 public hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on SBN 1505 and 1905 amending the #DILG Act and SBN 1965 restructuring the PNP