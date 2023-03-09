Photo Release

March 9, 2023 Con-Ass or Con-Con? : Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla leads on Thursday, March 9, 2023 the resumption of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes' discussion on the proposal to amend economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. During the public hearing held at Newtown Plaza Hotel in Baguio City, Padilla noted that while there are contrasting views among legislators on how to go about amending the 1987 Constitution, they all agree about the need to remove limitations in the Charter's economic provisions. The House of Representatives recently passed on final reading a resolution for Cha-cha through a constitutional convention (Con-con). Padilla, on the other hand, favors amending the economic provisions via constituent assembly (Con-Ass). Asked by Padilla, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) estimated that conducting a Con-Ass may cost some P46 million if it coincides with the barangay/SK elections; while a Con-con may cost the government at least P15 billion. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)