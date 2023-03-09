Photo Release

March 9, 2023 Senate joins one billion rising dance mob: The women – and men – of the Senate join the One Billion Rising Dance mob Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Senate grounds as part of the institution’s celebration of National Women’s Month. Organized by the Senate union’s Sandigan ng mga Empleyadong Nagkakaisa sa Adhikain ng Demokratikong Oganisasyon (S.E.N.A.D.O.) and in partnership with the Senate Gender and Development Focal Point, the One Billion Rising is the biggest mass action across the world to end violence against women. The campaign, which was launched on February 14, 2012, began as a call to action based on the staggering statistic that 1 in 3 women on the planet will be beaten or raped during her lifetime. With the world population at 7 billion, this adds up to more than one billion women and girls. Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, in a taped message, thanked the women of the Senate secretariat and the senators’ offices for their hardwork, innovation and commitment in delivering service to the people. S.E.N.A.D.O. president Rosella Eugenio said this year’s theme is “Babae, Bangon! Ipaglaban ang karapatan sa trabaho, nakabubuhay na sahod at pampublikong serbisyo.” (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)