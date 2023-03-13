Photo Release

March 13, 2023 Jinggoy wants special polling places for PWDs, senior citizens institutionalized: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada wants to institutionalize the establishment of precincts exclusively for senior citizens and accessible for persons with disabilities (PWDs). Although a law already exists ensuring such to PWDs and senior citizens, Estrada said there is a need for “clearer language” in RA 10366 regarding the necessary infrastructure, additional features, and special venues of precincts to address their mobility, convenience, and general accessibility concerns. The special polling places should be readily accessible to public transportation, free of any physical barriers, and provided with necessary infrastructure and services such as “ramps, railings, sidewalks, adequate lighting, ventilation and other features for PWDs and senior citizens,” Estrada said in his Senate Bill No. 1642. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)