March 13, 2023 On 'unintended consequences' of cultural mapping bill: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III raises before the plenary Monday, March 13, 2023 potential constitutional "challenges" in cultural mapping as proposed under Senate Bill (SBN) No. 1841. In his interpellation on SBN 1841, which seeks to amend the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 and strengthen the conservation and protection of Philippine cultural heritage, the senator said the measure risks being voided due to vagueness, for undue delegation of legislative power, and possible violation of right to ownership, among other legal issues. "One thing we want to avoid...is the unintended consequences," Pimentel said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)