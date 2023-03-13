Photo Release

March 13, 2023 Other nations have taxpayers’ Bill of Rights too: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, welcomes questions from Minority Floor Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III during the resumption of the interpellation on Senate Bill No. 1806 or the Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Monday, March 13, 2023. In defending the measure, Gatchalian said there are a lot of first world countries that passed and were already implementing their respective Bill of Rights for taxpayers, including the establishment of a taxpayers’ advocate office. “Nevertheless, just to emphasize, the Bureau of Customs and the Bureau of Internal Revenue have always remained in the top 10 of the most complained agencies. The complaints stemmed from corruption, abuse and [bureaucratic delays]. A lot of these complaints come from our very own customers who are our taxpayers,” Gatchalian stressed, citing data from the Anti-Red Tape Authority. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)