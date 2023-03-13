Photo Release

March 13, 2023 Villanueva hails Filipino boxer: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva sponsors Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 494 congratulating and commending Eumir Marcial for his fourth straight professional boxing victory after conquering a middleweight match in San Antonio, Texas, USA. During Monday’s plenary session, March 13, 2023, Villanueva, in his sponsorship speech, said Marcial’s victory has once again proven to the world the exceptional skills and talent of the Filipino athlete. His impressive performance has brought pride and inspiration to the Filipino people, and thus merits honor and recognition, he said. “Marcial is an inspiration not only to Filipinos and his fellow boxers, but also to the thousands of athletes and millions of young Filipinos who are working hard to achieve their dreams,” Villanueva said in Filipino. On February 11, 2023, Tokyo Summer Olympics bronze medalist Marcial won against Argentinian Ricardo Ruben Villalba in an 8-round middleweight bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, USA. The Senate adopted the resolution and made all senators present as co-authors. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)