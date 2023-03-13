Photo Release

March 13, 2023 A remarkable example for all Filipinos: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go hails Filipino boxer Eumir Felix Marcial for his middleweight bout win against an Argentinian fighter last February 11 in San Antonio, Texas, USA. Go, in his co-sponsorship speech, said Marcial's fourth straight professional boxing victory has once again proven his exceptional skills and talent as a boxer by achieving his second knockout in the professional ranks after stopping a more experienced opponent just 48 seconds into the second round. “I would like to extend my sincerest congratulations on your (Marcial) historic accomplishment. Your unwavering determination and dedication have set a remarkable example for all of us demonstrating what can be achieved through hard work and perseverance,” Go said Monday, March 13, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España /Senate PRIB)