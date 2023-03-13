Photo Release

March 13, 2023 Legarda to draft separate bill on sightline: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda agrees to draft a separate measure on visual sightline and protection as she once again defends Senate Bill No. 1841 during the interpellation of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko’ Pimentel III. The measure aims to strengthen the conservation and protection of Philippine cultural heritage through cultural mapping. During Monday’s plenary session March 13, 2023, Legarda believed that the proposal to draft a separate bill on visual sightline and impact in order to simplify SBN 1841 will produce a stronger law. “Visual sightline will not infringe the right of the owner to all those aspects because this will relate only to those of historical significance,” Legarda stressed. “I appreciate the wise and enlightened queries where I also learned and I studied because of the minority leader’s interpellation. And I’m grateful to him and because of that we will have a stronger law with the heritage impact assessment and the sightline,” she said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)